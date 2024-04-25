Suryapet: 6 Persons Die, Two Injured in Road Accident

Suryapet: Six persons died and two were seriously injured in a road accident on National Highway No. 65 at Durgapuram of Kodad mandal in the district on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred when a car, traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, collided with a stationary lorry due to a breakdown. About 10 persons were traveling in the car at the time of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Jella Srikanth, Manikyamma, Chander Rao, Krishna Rao, Swarna, and Lasya, natives of Govindapuram in Bonakal mandal, Khammam district.



The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Kodad for treatment.



More details awaited.



