Hyderabad: Bollywood star Sunny Deol is working very hard for his upcoming film with Mythri Movie Makers. “Sunny Deol is a very professional and disciplined actor,” says a source and adds, “He is reaching the shooting spot at 7 am and toiling hard till 6 pm and wrapping up his work with consummate ease,” he says and adds, “One day, the shooting had to be extended till 9 pm and he had a flight to catch. But he continued shooting since he didn’t want producers to suffer and completed his work and proved why he is a sought-after Hindi actor,” he adds.



The action adventure is being helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. “Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of his last release ‘Gadar 2’, while producers are willing to cough up a big budget to justify his stature and larger-than-life image,” points out the source.

Undeniably, Mythri Movie Makers who worked with the biggest stars in Telugu like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun are reportedly having a good time with Sunny Deol too, despite the film being their maiden Bollywood film. "They wanted to make a mark in Bollywood too after conquering Tollywood. Also, they liked the script and felt that it had a pan-India appeal. They would be completing the film in 150 days which will be a big achievement for the Telugu producer and director," he concludes.