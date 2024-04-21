Working with someone new brings out new versions of yourself

“Jo hero achcha gata hai aur achcha marta hai, woh ek achcha hero hota hai,” veteran writer Salim Khan reportedly said, after watching Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, the husband of his adopted daughter Arpita. And that, for Aayush, is high praise, because he’s done a lot of maar-dhad, song-and-dance, and other typical Bollywood hero stuff in the film.

“Even though my debut film didn’t work, he [Salim Khan] told me then, ‘You are not a bad actor’,” recalls Aayush.

The film, directed by Karan Butani, has debutant Sushrii Mishraa as the female lead.

“The name ‘Ruslaan’ has become part of my life,” said Aayush. “It’s a special character for me. I lived it for the longest period. And like the title ‘Tiger’ belongs to Salman Khan, ‘Pathaan’ to Shahrukh Khan and ‘Pushpa’ to Allu Arjun, the producer wishes people to believe in ‘Ruslaan’. For me, I felt the pressure mounting.”

Talking of his experience working with newcomer Sushrii, he said, “There were moments when I could see her getting worked up. While shooting one scene, she had a script in her hand and kept reading it. At one point, I wanted to tell her to chill and not get worked up. But I thought back to my own debut film and realised that I had experienced the same jitters. The urge and compulsion to deliver her best was at the back of her mind.”

Evaluating her as an actress, Aayush said, Sushrii knows action as she has done arial stunts, sword fighting and martial arts. She has the agility and other physical capabilities to act well. More than 90% of the job is thus already done, and she just needs to put in 5 per cent more.

On his growth in the film industry, while stressing that it was something for the audience to gauge, Ayush shared, “I’m gaining confidence in front of the camera. Learning to edit has been a big achievement. Now, I understand camera angles and feel more at ease. In my earlier films, I was too focused. This growth allows me to be myself without stress.”

Ayush revealed why Kwatha didn’t happen: it was during Covid, and he felt too inexperienced for the role. Yet, he and director Karan Butani aim to revisit the project with the right team, emphasising the importance of timing in its success.

