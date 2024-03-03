When RRR stars were kept waiting

Ram Charan and Jr NTR rarely bump into each other in public, but that’s what happened a couple of days ago. The two actors were on their way to different destinations from the Begumpet airport at Hyderabad. While Charan was to leave for Jamnagar for #AmbaniWedding, Jr NTR was headed to Bengaluru to attend a private event.

However, an Indian Air Force (IAF) training aircraft reported a technical fault, and had to make an emergency touchdown at the airport. The plane and its occupants landed safely, but several private flights were delayed in the process.

The RRR stars reportedly had to wait two hours at the airport before their respective flights were able to take off.