The Games Celebs Play

Every so often, India hosts international celebrities who sprinkle stardust on our streets. Their meticulously planned itineraries ensure a few well-publicised photos that scream ‘authentic local experience.’

Take Kim Kardashian, for example. No sooner did her stilettos touch the tarmac on her first visit to India for the big Ambani wedding, than she was perched on an autorickshaw, posing like a Bollywood diva. A perfectly framed cow ambled by in the background, as if on cue. The resulting Instagram post garnered millions of likes, with fans marvelling at her “down-to-earth” persona. Little did they know, the entire tableau was choreographed by a PR firm that specializes in “immersive cultural experiences.”

Oprah Winfrey’s visit was another masterclass in celebrity tourism. With cameras rolling, she wandered through a bustling market, warmly embracing the chaos. Her encounter with a local fruit vendor was particularly touching — an exchange of smiles and a purchase of a mango. Behind the scenes, however, a small army of publicists and assistants ensured every angle was perfect, every interaction ‘genuine’ yet perfectly staged.

Then there’s Will Smith, who took it a step further by hopping on a Mumbai local train. The photos of him gripping the overhead rail, surrounded by grinning commuters, went viral. It was a heartwarming sight —Hollywood royalty embracing the everyday struggle of the common man. Yet, those in the know recognized the carefully curated narrative, complete with strategically placed PR personnel and a security detail just out of frame.

Even Benedict Cumberbatch couldn’t resist the allure of the “real India.” His casual stroll through a Delhi slum, clad in a crisp white kurta, was hailed as an act of cultural immersion. The photos, oh-so-naturally, captured the essence of ‘humility’ and curiosity. What they didn’t show were the rehearsals, the multiple takes, and the team of image consultants fine-tuning every detail to perfection.

It’s not just Hollywood that partakes in this charade. British royalty, too, have dipped their toes into the cultural waters of India. Remember Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit?

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to India in 2016, their itinerary included a variety of engagements designed to showcase their solidarity with the people of this country. Among these was a cricket match in Mumbai, a classic PR move to highlight their ability to connect with the local culture and its passions. The event took place at the Oval Maidan, a large recreational ground in the heart of the city. The royal couple, dressed in casual sports attire, arrived to much fanfare. They were greeted by a team of young cricketers from local NGOs, eagerly waiting to play a match with the royals. Prince William and his wife also posed for the obligatory photos in front of the Taj Mahal. Every move was calculated to project an image of grace and approachability, orchestrated by a team well-versed in the art of public relations.

The visit of President Barak Obama and Michelle Obama was another case in point, with the two of them taking part in seemingly spontaneous but in reality carefully orchestrated interactions with various cross-sections of the public, to convey messages of being ‘down-to-earth’ and in tune with the masses of India.

Justin Bieber’s visit to India in 2022 was part of his ‘Justice World Tour,’ and the PR choreography was impeccable. Upon arrival, Bieber was seen casually mingling with locals at the airport. His first stop was a famous Mumbai street food stall, where he was photographed savouring a plate of pani puri. However, the entire setup was orchestrated by his team, with the stall pre-selected and the timing of his visit carefully planned to ensure maximum media coverage.

One standout moment was Bieber’s visit to a local school in Mumbai. Clad in a simple T-shirt and jeans, he interacted with the students, helping them with their lessons and even participating in a friendly game of cricket. Behind the scenes, though, the visit was coordinated down to the last detail by his PR team, with every interaction staged to highlight his empathetic and approachable personality.

And so, the narrative continues. Celebrities come, they see, they conquer at least social media — each photo op meticulously crafted to blend into the culture and the dust. They leave with their carefully edited memories, and we’re left with the illusion of a connection that never really existed. It’s a dance as old as time, choreographed to perfection by the unseen hands of their PR maestros

