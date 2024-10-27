That gut feeling about (in)organic food intake

Organic food could probably be inorganic for your body. Yes, you read it right. While most people swear by organic food to keep themselves healthy and even propagate its consumption for better health, it comes with potential risks to gut health — a fact not many know. Even a recent study suggests as much.

According to a new study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating food produced without toxic pesticides, artificial fertilisers or genetically altered organisms reduces the risk of health disorders such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. But the global adoption of organic food has resulted in a parallel problem: an increase in gut bacteria in organic vegetables, which can cause gastrointestinal illnesses such as salmonellosis, cholera and dysentery.

How these infections are entering the organic food chain is an emerging subject of research, as it appears they have managed to travel from animal stomachs to plants and then back into the gut.

Too Good To be True

Consumers are drawn to organic produce because of its perceived health advantages, as organic farming avoids synthetic chemicals, fertilisers, and pesticides. “Organic food is even associated with sustainability and environmental care, making it appealing for those who prioritise eco-friendly choices in their lifestyle. However, despite these benefits, there are concerns about the potential risks to gut health if organic food is not handled or consumed properly. The quality and safety of organic products are closely tied to how they are sourced, grown and managed. Organic produce, while rich in nutrients, can harbour harmful pathogens,” says Simrat Kathuria, CEO and Head Dietitian at The Diet Xperts.

A Gut Issue

However, organic produce also has unique challenges concerning pathogen contamination. “Since organic farming avoids synthetic pesticides and fertilisers, it often relies on natural fertilisers like compost or manure, which can introduce harmful bacteria if not properly treated. Pathogens from animal manure, including Salmonella, E. coli, and Vibrio cholerae, can potentially survive and transfer from the soil to plants, leading to risks of gastrointestinal illnesses such as salmonellosis, cholera and dysentery,” says Dr Y. Rajyalakshmi Devi, Ph.D Food & Nutrition, DDM Chief Dietician & Senior Clinical Nutritionist, KIMS Hospital.

As organic food is minimally processed to retain its ‘natural’ state, it may lack certain antimicrobial treatments commonly used in conventional farming, leaving the door open for these bacteria to enter the food chain, says Dr Rajyalakshmi adding, “Researchers are investigating how these pathogens travel from animal digestive systems to plant surfaces and ultimately enter the human gut, as the transmission pathways are still being understood.”

Strict & Safe Hygiene

No one denies that farmyard manure contains harmful germs. However, even the most ignorant vegetarian would not recommend disregarding basic hygiene norms such as washing fruits and vegetables before eating them or thoroughly preparing meat. “To ensure gut health, taking steps to wash the produce well and cook it well before consuming will help. To ensure we get the benefits of organic foods, safety measures must be put in place. Avoiding the usage of toxic substances and taking the organic and sustainable route is beneficial provided hygiene protocols are defined and put in place,” says Namita Jain, Nutrition & Wellness Specialist, Author, Columnist.

Re-evaluation of Farming Protocols

As these bacteria travel from animals to plants, they can pose significant health risks to consumers who may unknowingly ingest contaminated produce. “This emerging understanding necessitates a re-evaluation of organic farming protocols to enhance food safety without compromising the environmental and health benefits that organic food promises,” says Dr. Shubha Dhyani, Senior Clinical Dietitian Founder and CEO at RIGHT DIET WITH SHUBHA.

While organic foods have undeniable advantages, the increased risk of gastrointestinal diseases underscores the importance of rigorous food safety measures in organic farming. “Consumers should remain vigilant about food handling practices, and policymakers should encourage research aimed at minimising contamination risks within the organic supply chain,” adds Dr Shubha.