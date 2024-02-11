Soundarya Rajinikanth eyes comeback with Lawrence?

As Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial venture Lal Salaam, featuring her father Rajinikanth in a significant role, made its way to theatres on February 9 and received positive reviews, the film industry is abuzz with news that her sister, Soundarya Rajinikanth, is making a comeback after a seven-year break with a project starring Raghava Lawrence.



There’s also growing speculation that Rajinikanth will do an extended cameo in his younger daughter’s film too.



Discussions are reportedly on with a producer known for blockbuster collaborations with Rajinikanth. It is learnt that either A.R. Rahman or G.V. Prakash Kumar will helm the musical score. Official confirmation about the project is awaited.



Soundarya has directed projects like Kochadaiyan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.



Meanwhile...



Rajinikanth has expressed happiness over the reception Lal Salaam received, and congratulated the entire team.



Speaking to reporters on his return from shooting for his film Vettaiyan, the Superstar confirmed that his next film will be with Lokesh Kanagaraj.



Asked about actors like Vijay and possibly Vishal entering politics with ambitions of becoming Chief Minister, Rajinikanth limited his comments to ‘Sorry’.