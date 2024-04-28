Scents Of Nature

Be it upmarket international perfume makers or traditional attarwallahs plying their trade in modest alleys in India, responsible scent manufacturers seem to be attempting to go earthy, introducing green elements in their aromatic concoctions to create perfumes that woo customers who have sustainability in mind. By walking the eco-conscious route and opting for zero toxins and optimal plant-based extracts, they are also curbing their carbon footprint. ‘Scrap the artificial elements and soak in the raw beauty of nature’ seems to be the trending creed.

Ethical Aroma

The wellness product line, which includes perfumes, is going aluminium, preservative and cruelty-free. It is also inducting the local community into its workforce, to avail of their hands-on skills to produce responsible output. Mishal Pardiwala, co-founder of TreeWear, says his company is entirely based on the premise of ecological living and uses organic extracts for their 100% natural deodorant sticks. “This helps shield the underarm skin from wetness and stinking and keeps it dry and fresh for long hours,” he claims.

Organic Essentials

Beauticians and skin specialists suggest that essential oils are key agents that help combat odour-causing bacteria. “One of our popular offerings contains cedarwood and geranium oil. While the former has a stronger anti-microbial trait, the latter smells pleasant and has skin-healing features. Our fully organic package includes cocoa butter, wheatgerm oil, baking soda, arrowroot powder and cornstarch,” shares Pardiwala.

Natural products sans alcohol and harsh chemicals may also contain ingredients like coconut oil, cedarwood oil, argan oil, tea tree oil, jojoba oil, virgin coconut oil, beeswax, cardamom, neem, lemon, rosemary, mint, musk flower, saffron, raw shea butter, mango, kokum butter, magnesium powder (safe to use) and ocean-extracted minerals.

Source: Nature

The quest for vital filtrates from natural ingredients via the hydro distillation technique dates back thousands of years in India. Jasmine and rose petals, almond, henna, sandalwood, baked soil, liquid paraffin and other such natural materials are used as part of the routine preparation of attars. The attar bazaars in humble district towns in many parts of India are famous for heady, distilled fragrances, sold in tiny vintage glass containers, or even crystal bottles with ornate stoppers. Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh is the perfume citadel of India and here you can pick up perfumes that call to your soul in a primal manner. Some of the finest fragrances available here are the mitti attar (scent of rain), ruh gulab, ruh khus, saffron and jasmine.

Skin-friendly scents

Many wonder if sustainable perfumes have the added advantage of being good for the skin and whether they have therapeutic properties. Skin and cosmetic experts feel that eco-friendly perfumes can act as a detox, rejuvenating the skin.

“Fragrances derived from essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus have a calming or invigorating effect on the mind and body. However, it’s important to note that reactions can vary from person to person. On the whole, natural ingredients can potentially benefit the skin as they are devoid of harmful chemicals that may irritate sensitive skin and cause rashes,” feels dermatologist Dr Monica Bambroo of Artemis Hospital Gurgaon.

According to cosmetologist Dr Monica Kapoor, “ethically-sourced elements are gentle on the skin and their pure scents spread an energizing vibe.” The director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD adds that “commonly used essential oils with aromatic attributes are great mood lifters. They can easily perk up one’s mental state.”

While recommending scents formulated with organic essential oils, Dr Sravya Tipirneni, cosmetologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, cautions that it is “important to note that some essential oils can be phototoxic (sensitive to sunlight) or itchy on their own. It’s better always to dilute them properly in a carrier oil and do a patch test before general application.”

The larger picture is that the focus of the fragrance industry, whether global or desi, on sustainable ingredients, is a welcome trend. So, next time you want to gift yourself or your loved ones something special, pick up a sustainably-made perfume — it comes with a warranty of happiness, not only of the wearer, but also of our Planet Earth!

Big business

As per attarkanauj.com, which sells attars online, India’s fragrance and flavour industry is estimated to be worth Rs 10,000 crores annually, and is overseen by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises. Fragrances and essential oils, including attar, make up half of this valuation. Globally, the country captures 10 per cent of the fragrance and flavour market.

The natural fragrance ingredients market in India was valued at USD 6975.28 million in 2023 and is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13420.79 million.

The quest for vital filtrates from natural ingredients via the hydro distillation technique dates back thousands of years in India. Jasmine and rose petals, almond, henna, sandalwood, baked soil, liquid paraffin and other such natural materials are used as part of the routine preparation of attars. The attar bazaars in humble district towns in many parts of India are famous for heady, distilled fragrances, sold in tiny vintage glass containers

Fragrances derived from essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus have a calming or invigorating effect on the mind and body. However, it’s important to note that reactions can vary from person to person. On the whole, natural ingredients can potentially benefit the skin as they are devoid of harmful chemicals that may irritate sensitive skin and cause rashes.” — Dr Monica Bambroo, dermatologist, Artemis Hospital Gurgaon

Our company is entirely based on the premise of ecological living and uses organic extracts for their 100% natural deodorant sticks. One of our popular offerings contains cedarwood and geranium oil. While the former has a stronger anti-microbial trait, the latter smells pleasant and has skin-healing features. Our fully organic package includes cocoa butter, wheatgerm oil, baking soda, arrowroot powder and cornstarch.” — Mishal Pardiwala, co-founder of TreeWear