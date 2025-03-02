Polka dots to say preggers?

After Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra announced that they are expecting, ‘polka dot voodoo’ started trending on social media. It refers to the coincidence that a couple of actresses wore black polka dotted dress around the announcement of their pregnancies.



What the clothes foretell



After the couple’s big announcement, fans have been commenting on a two-month old Christmas photo of Sid-Kiara. The snapshot shows the pair sharing a hug beside a decorated Christmas tree. While Sid sports T-shirt and black trousers, Kiara is seen wearing a black dress with white polka dots. A commentator wrote two months ago: “Polka dots.....samjh rahe ho!??” (She is wearing polka dots... do you get the reference?).

This now has become one of the highest ‘liked’ comments as fans wrote: “The polka dot theory is real everyone!!!!!!”



The wild theory comes from the co-incidence that another actress — Anushka Sharma — too announced her pregnancy in a polka-dotted dress. Actress Natasa Stankovic, who was married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, also wore a similar dress around her pregnancy. All these examples gave rise to a theory that the black polka dot dress is the go-to pregnancy announcement outfit for celebrities.