The next time you make a shopping list or go shopping at your neighbourhood supermarket, just check the price of a simple lip balm, deodorant, moisturiser, or razor for ‘MEN’ and ‘WOMEN’. You will be surprised that although it serves the same purpose, these products are priced higher for women (see table). Welcome to ‘Pink Tax’ or the ‘Sexist Price Gap’ or ‘Dynamic Gendered Product Pricing.’ Several products like clothes, perfumes, shoes, and cosmetics often cost more when they are made and advertised specifically for women. Sample this: A simple lip balm (4.8g) for men costs Rs 165, while for women it costs Rs 250. A roll-on deodorant (75ml) for men costs Rs 105 for women it is Rs 125. A branded white cotton T-shirt for men costs Rs 399. The same T-shirt for women is

Rs 599. A disposable branded razor for men costs Rs 80. For women, it costs Rs 90. Some top brands of women’s facial moisturizers are nearly 34% more expensive. The list goes on.

Price Disparity

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), gender-based price disparities are prevalent in several sectors, but the most obvious one is in personal care products. Most manufacturers justify the price hike on female products citing reasons like special ingredients, complex formulas, advanced research, and high-end packaging material used for women’s products. Dr Sanjay Arora PhD, a celebrated 4xTEDx speaker, yoga coach, and digital and creative consultant, has highlighted this price disparity and discrimination against women on social media and in several TV interviews. He has even called out different FMCG brands and international giants that carry on this unfair practice and impose the Pink Tax on women’s products.

Axe Pink Tax

No wonder more and more women are irked by the ‘Pink Tax’ blues and fuming against it. Keertana Khatwani Gursahani, an Account executive says, “It’s not fair to expect me to pay more for the same product just because of my genitalia. The most ridiculous thing is paying a premium for basic necessities such as tampons.” Keertana’s predicament is echoed by millions of other women. Many have joined the ‘axe pink tax’ campaign. Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently lashed out against Pink Tax on her X account. Mazumdar-Shaw shared a video saying, “Pink Tax! A shameful gender bias that women must respond to by shunning such products!” She urged women to boycott the personal products of companies that practice unfair gender-based price discrimination. Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals also spoke against Pink Tax on her X account saying: “Is #PinkTax real? Absolutely! It’s a shameful #GenderBias that has long imposed an economic burden on women — especially since women continue to earn less than men. Let’s spotlight this injustice & demand change.”

Time for Change

The United Nations (UN) has urged countries across the world to take steps to eliminate the “Pink Tax” so that women achieve equal participation in the economy. Several countries like India, Australia, Canada, and Rwanda, among others have eliminated taxes on tampons and other female products. Supreet Kaur, an Image consultant and Enhancement coach says that brands who opt for high taxation on feminine hygiene products perpetuate financial barriers on women to access necessary hygiene and healthcare. Supreet adds, “By prioritising inclusivity and fairness, reevaluating pricing strategies, and championing gender equality, brands can improve their public perception and contribute to a more equitable society.” Shedding light on the Pink Tax issue, a senior CEO from an advertising company opines that it must come from the corporate level. She says, “Advertising agencies make ads based on the brief given by the client. To bring about change and abolish the Pink Tax, you must scream from the rooftops. You have to create awareness, start a movement, provided the movement is right and fair.” She adds that the government needs to find out if the claims made by companies are true. “Maybe they are using special and expensive ingredients in female products,” she says.

Gender Parity

The WEF’s annual Gender Gap Report, 2023 ranked India at 127 out of 146 countries in terms of gender parity. India was ranked 135 in the report’s 2022 edition. However, Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Develop-ment and Minister of Minority Affairs slammed the report at an event organised by a leading TV news channel in February saying, “Global Gender Gap Index report is not only used to shame but also to make investors shy away from our country.” Countries across the world are waking up to the harsh reality of Pink Tax. In the US, the proposed federal legislation called the Pink Tax Repeal Act is still pending. Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California, the lead sponsor of the legislation even issued a statement saying, “The pink tax is blatantly discriminatory, affecting women from all walks of life from the cradle to the grave.”

However, some companies are taking gender-neutral baby steps. Products like shoes, clothes, perfumes, and goggles that were categorised, blatantly gendered and labelled as ‘For Women’ in the past are gradually appearing in ‘Unisex’ shelves today. Many clothes brands

and FMCGs are adopting a more gender-neutral approach. Chitra (38) and her live partner Asish (35) have found an innovative way of beating the pink tax web. “We both use men’s shampoo, moisturiser, and deodorant. It costs less and the quality of the products is excellent. We have started buying gender-neutral products too,” says Chitra and Ashish in unison.

Yashna Garg, CMO, Zeon Lifesciences says that the term ‘Pink Tax’ misrepresents and simplifies the serious issue of gender-based pricing and gender disparity in the economy of a progressive nation. “We must come together to discuss on open forums regarding the distinct gender-based pricing structure and demand for transparency around such practices,” says Yashna. The goal should be to achieve a gender-neutral policy around taxes on consumer goods. She adds that another key concern is that essentials such as pads and tampons must not be subject to taxation as these are the basic necessities of a woman. “The pink tax highlights a systematic inequality in our tax system and must be addressed in the Parliament,” she says.

Taxing Battle

• Many people are boycotting products of companies that impose a higher price on gendered products

• Gender-based price disparities are prevalent in personal care products (WEF)

• Soaps, lotions, razor blades, deodorants, moisturisers, and perfumes for women are priced higher than men’s

• Dry cleaning charges for women’s clothes are nearly 70% to 90% more than men’s

• Haircut for men (Rs 400) and for women (Rs 1,000) in a unisex salon

What is Pink Tax?

Gender-based price discrimination is called Pink Tax. Many companies sell women’s products at a higher price than men’s. The UN has called on countries to abolish the pink tax culture to ensure women have equal access to economic participation.

Pink Tax! A shameful gender bias that women must respond to by shunning such products!” — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chief on X

Brands who opt for high taxation on feminine hygiene products perpetuate financial barriers on women to access necessary hygiene and healthcare.” — Supreet Kaur,

Image consultant and Enhancement coach

Is #PinkTax real? Absolutely! It’s a shameful #GenderBias that has long imposed an economic burden on women—especially since women continue to earn less than men. Let’s spotlight this injustice & demand change.” — Dr Sangita Reddy, joint MD, Apollo Hospitals on X

It’s not fair to expect me to pay more for the same product just because of my genitalia.” — Keertana Khatwani Gursahani, Account executive

The pink tax highlights a systematic inequality in our tax system and must be addressed in the Parliament.” — Yashna Garg, CMO, Zeon Lifesciences