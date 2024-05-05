No chance of entering politics

Actress Jyotika, who is making a comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with the biopic Srikanth, has asserted that she has no intention of entering politics. The actress, who was in Chennai to promote Srikanth, responded with a smile when asked about her political aspirations, saying “No political party has extended an invitation to me so far.”

Underscoring the point, she said, “I have no plans in that regard for now. My two children are in 12th grade and are about to take their board exams. I am focusing on my fitness and taking things one step at a time, but politics – no, no chance.”

Jyotika is playing a teacher on screen for the third time in Srikanth. “After Khakka Khakka and Raatchasi, I am playing a teacher named Devika in Srikanth. I hope this success streak continues,” she said, adding, “Mothers are the first teachers, even before children go to school. In fact, my mother was my first teacher.”

Talking of her reasons for taking up the role, she said, “It is an inspirational story, and I am proud to be a part of it. It’s a story that needs to be told. I am not solely focused on playing protagonist roles. If a role is presented in the right way and has a strong impact, I am willing to take it on. You don’t need the entire screen time to prove yourself. Even if I like two scenes in a script, that’s enough for me. However, Srikanth’s script deeply touched me, and I believe my role will connect with the audience on an emotional level.”

The actress shared her experience of meeting Srikanth Bolla, the visually impaired entrepreneur whose life story inspired the film. “Meeting Srikanth on set altered my perception of visually challenged people,” she revealed. “I was amazed by his achievements and how he has overcome challenges to become a successful industrialist.” Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, chronicles the life of Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries. Jyotika stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in this biopic, which aims to promote inclusivity and a better understanding of people with disabilities.