Lost In The Character

Lights, camera, action... and post-role stress disorders continue to haunt talented actors long after the movie is over. Yet, there is very little discourse on it in showbiz. While some talented actors have left no page unturned in portraying serial murderers, ruthless honchos, toxic bravados, rapists, rape survivors, and suicide victims, the dark side of essaying such complex characters is that it takes a toll on the overall health (mental, emotional and physical) of the actor. Method actors, in particular, grapple with the daunting task of separating their on-screen characters from their personal lives. This can lead to a cascade effect of depression, anxiety, and sleepless nights. However, through professional help, supportive friends, and family members, some celebrities have separated negative reel portrayals from their real lives.

The Untold Truth

Some celebrities have bravely spoken about their mental health struggles following the portrayal of complex characters, once the cameras stopped rolling. Ranveer Singh, for instance, sought the help of a psychiatrist to reclaim his sense of ‘normalcy’ and shed the influence of his negative portrayal as Allaudin Khilji for Padmavati.

Similarly, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Varun Dhawan, who have each embodied toxic characters in Kabir Singh, Highway, and Badlapur respectively, faced battles with depression, anxiety, and severe stress associated with their roles in their personal lives. While taking a break from toxic roles to help Hooda come out of his depression, Varun resorted to psychiatric help and was prescribed medication to come out of his dark phase.

Dr Austin Fernandes, a psychiatrist at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai explains the psychological strain of portraying toxic characters on actors. “When actors play challenging roles, they often immerse deeply into the character’s feelings which makes it hard for them to separate from the character’s emotions after filming. It leads to stress and might bring out any hidden feelings of sadness or worry the actor has.” Explaining the role of setting boundaries, and personal therapeutic techniques for an actor, Dr Austin adds, “Method actors must adopt a habit of setting limits in their minds. Expressing themselves by writing a diary, exercising, and indulging themselves in creative activities can help them let go of the character in the normal world.”

Coping Mechanisms

An actor must fully embody the character’s persona, regardless of how grim, sensitive, or toxic it might be. For Deepika Padukone, playing the role of the beautiful and witty Alisha in Gehraiyaan proved to be particularly demanding. The character, who grapples with her mother’s depression and ultimately discovers her lifeless body, copes by relying heavily on pills and anxiety medication throughout adulthood. Deepika found the portrayal challenging, especially given her own struggles with depression. To safeguard her mental well-being, she enlisted the help of an on-set therapist to prevent herself from reaching rock bottom during filming. A staunch advocate for mental health, Deepika advocates for therapy to be accessible to all crew members on film sets.

Dr Rohan Kumar, a consultant psychiatrist at Regency Hospital says, “Production houses must offer on-set counselling services, provide access to mental health professionals, and prioritize a supportive and respectful work environment.” “Additio-nally, industry organisations can offer workshops and resources specifically tailored to the unique challenges faced by actors who portray intense or toxic characters.”

Alia Bhatt spoke about how the whole process of playing a victim of sexual assault in Udta Punjab gave her nightmares and immense emotional stress. An avid advocate for therapy, she attends therapy to boost her mental health, body image issues, and low self-confidence. Mirzapur’s bloodthirsty antagonist (Munna bhaiya) played by talented actor Divyenndu opened up about the horrors of his character's dark side remaining with him for weeks. Ali Fazal’s struggle with depression after portraying a suicide victim in 3 Idiots was mitigated by the supportive crew, particularly director Rajkumar Hirani and the film’s producers.

Akhilesh Jaiswal, a director-cum-screenwriter says that as a scriptwriter his job is to provide all the written material, backstory, references, and research material and engage in discussions to assist actors in discovering their character. “If actors struggle with their mental health after a role, they should communicate with family or production, as their support will help them navigate the filming process effectively,” Jaiswal says.

Small Steps, Big Changes

With challenging roles often impacting their personal lives, having a strong support system of production and crew members can make a significant difference to actors. Family and friends offer comfort and encouragement, while on-set therapists can provide professional guidance and a safe space to process emotions.

The role of scriptwriters and directors in forging collaborative discussions about character development allows actors to express their concerns and set boundaries while taking necessary breaks for personal time. Dr Rohan Kumar says, “Peer support groups within the industry can also be beneficial, allowing actors to connect with others who understand the unique challenges they face.” Together, directors, scriptwriters, and actors work as a team to navigate the emotional landscape of the characters and set certain limitations leading to powerful performances.

Reel vs Real

Alia Bhatt was emotionally stressed and mentally exhausted after playing a sexual assault victim in Udta Punjab

Deepika Padukone had a therapist present during Gehraiyaan due to her past struggles with mental health

Actor Divyenndu’s toxic character (Munna) in Mirzapur was overwhelmingly dark

Shahid Kapoor’s toxic character in Kabir Singh took a toll on his physical and mental space

Ranveer Singh consulted a psychiatrist after essaying the toxic Allaudin Khilji in Padmavati

Varun Dhawan battled depression after playing psychotic character in Badlapur

Ali Faizal slipped into depression after playing the role of a student who commits suicide in 3 Idiots

Method actors must adopt a habit of setting limits in their minds. Expressing themselves by writing a diary, exercising, and indulging themselves in creative activities can help them let go of the character in the normal world.” — Dr Austin Fernandes, psychiatrist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai

Production houses must offer on-set counseling services, access to mental health professionals, and prioritize a supportive and respectful work environment.” — Dr Rohan Kumar, consultant psychiatrist, Regency Hospital