Kate Breaks Silence

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, confirmed on March 22 that she is undergoing cancer treatment after stomach surgery in January, according to AP report.

The video message, was released on Friday amid continuous social media speculation following the princess' illness in January for unexplained stomach surgery.

In the message, Kate appealed for “time, space and privacy” during her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, which was detected post-surgery, as mentioned in the report. “I am doing well,” she affirmed in the video, further stating, “I am becoming stronger each day by concentrating on activities aiding my recovery.” Following her own cancer diagnosis, brave Kate informs cancer patients that they are not alone. The example she sets with her message will benefit so many people. She said, “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

“Preventative” chemotherapy

During the video announcement Friday, Kate said: “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” and that she was in the early stages of treatment and was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy.

“Preventive chemotherapy is not defined in medical terms. Dr Narender Kumar Thota, HoD & Consultant, Hemato Oncologist & Stem Cell/BMT Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist, KIMS Hospitals, believes she may be referring to adjuvant chemotherapy.

“During surgery on any patient, the surgeon removes the visible tumour. However, in cancer, as the tumour grows, it spreads as a micrometastatic disease in the body, which can be in the blood or in other organs that have already spread in the microscopic phase before surgery. So these are the cells present in different sections of the body. So the remaining cells, which are not visible to surgeon’s eyes during surgery, continue to multiply in various parts of the body. These cells eventually show up as metastases or recurrences years after the initial surgery.”

As we consider adjuvant chemotherapy, these are the injection-based chemotherapies. Other adjuvant sorts of chemotherapies include immunotherapy and oral tablets such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which we refer to as medical terms. According to Dr Narender Kumar Thota, adjuvant chemotherapy helps cure early-stage cancers by almost 80 to 90 percent.

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.” — Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister

The Predator actress, Olivia Munn, who recently announced her breast cancer diagnosis, also reacted and offered words of encouragement to Kate. “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best.”

Ivanka Trump wrote on her social media, “It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.”

Stars apologise

Celebrities have begun to retract their comments and jokes after Catherine revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis.

US actress Blake Lively, who took to Instagram following the “Photoshop controversy,” when an image of Princess Kate and her children was found to be edited. Lively posted: “I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has mortified me today. I’m sorry.”

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis was ahead of the curve when she took to social media hours before Princess Kate revealed her medical woes. Curtis wrote on Instagram: “Can we please just STOP with this bull****conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter.”

Kim Kardashian had made light of Kate’s absence not once, but twice. The SKIMS founder is now experiencing backlash for her previous views, with many requesting her to delete the offensive posts from Instagram and give an immediate apology. “Take your s----- post about princess Kate down!” someone remarked on her Instagram.

With inputs from Agencies

Family Support

King Charles released a statement via Buckingham Palace, stating: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to have spoken with the Prince and Princess of Wales ‘privately’ yesterday night. Harry and Meghan Markle also released a statement: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”