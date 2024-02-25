Ink-Credible Trauma Tales

Many people see inked skin as a sign of self-expression. But tattoos have transcended the impression of mere body art to become profound symbols of culture, spirituality, and personal trauma. Across India, individuals are turning their skin into a canvas with “trauma tattoos” to tell their story. Whether it’s navigating the loss of a loved one, surviving traumas like sexual assault or bullying, battling mental health, or confronting societal pressures, tattoos offer solace and courage to face life’s challenges.

The Psychological Aspect

Trauma tattoos have become a beacon of strength finding its origin with the ‘Survive’ logo, which is a circle with a small branch inside. It was a popular symbol for trauma survivors in the 1960s.The Maori people of New Zealand, used tattoos as a form of beautification and to appear fierce to other tribes for thousands of years. A study by the BioMed Central Psychology Journal states that individuals who have suffered childhood trauma and abuse hold tattoos of great significance to boost their mental health. Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and founder of Sentier Minds says, “Tattoos are a canvas of self-expression. While the definition of empowerment and dealing with trauma is subjective, people who consciously choose to have trauma tattoos observe them in challenging times as a sign of strength to overcome future hurdles.” However, Dr Rimpa warns that trauma tattoos can be used for empowerment but not for complete healing of trauma.

“One must seek the help from therapists and take medication to overcome serious mental illnesses instead of solely relying on trauma tattoos,” says Dr Rimpa.

A Beacon of Strength

Numerous studies validate the impact of trauma-inspired tattoos, highlighting their ability to bolster self-assurance and elevate self-esteem into adulthood. For Dixita Patel, an account executive at Nutgraf PR and Media Advisory, her two tattoos serve as symbols of inner strength and independence. She says, “My mother and I were victims of domestic violence by my father. As a child, I was voiceless and powerless to fight back. In 2021, I had the courage to move out of my dad’s place. That gave courage to my mom to leave him too.” Dixita got a Shlok tattoo on her left hand to signify that she has ‘no regrets and no fear’. “I am proud of the steps I took to get to where I am now,” she says.

For Mumbai based clinical psychologist and founder of Silver Lining Wellness Centre, Divya Srivastava, her ‘Lumos’ [light] trauma tattoo is an ode to a friend. “I lost my friend to suicide during college years. One thing we both had in common was our love for Harry Potter. I also have a fairy tattoo on my ankle where I had Stage-V burns. It boosts my self confidence and vocalises that I am beautiful and magical despite my burn marks,” she says.

Symbols & Significance

Tattoos such as the “semicolon” symbolize solidarity against mental illness and suicide, while the “Medusa” represents resilience after sexual assault. A “butterfly” is embraced by breast cancer survivors and feminine inner beauty. An “anchor” serves as a humble reminder of humility, and memorial tattoos honour the memory of departed loved ones. Nimisha Dhami, a Bangalore-based psychology student talks about her semicolon tattoo. “I lost my best friend to suicide which led me to a downward spiral. Years later, I stumbled upon 13 Reasons Why, a series tackling mental health and suicide awareness. The tattoo reminds me how far I have come. It makes me feel like I always have a part of my best friend with me.”

Allan Gois, a lead artist and director at Aliens Tattoo says that more than the tattoos it is the story behind the trauma. “Some clients wish to have a memorial tattoo to honour their loved ones. Some want to cover their scar or birthmark, or an LGBTQI+ person who is proud of their identity.” Allan’s top priority is to connect with his customers as a tattoo artist. “We discuss the customers' likes, dislikes, and inner story. Why they wish to get or cover a tattoo and how they feel about it. Most of the customers need someone to hear them out,” Allan says.

While trauma tattoos can serve as powerful tools for healing and self-expression, it's crucial to recognize that they may also carry the potential for unintended consequences. For some individuals, the trauma tattoos may evoke painful memories. Therefore, it's essential for any person to have a healthy and honest dialogue with a psychologist and tattoo artist before getting inked.

Inked Message

Butterfly: Symbolises freedom, inner beauty, soul rebirth, breast cancer survivors

Semicolon: Symbolises mental health awareness, suicide prevention and solidarity with people who have attempted suicide

Arjun Kapoor’s Maa tattoo on his right arm is in memory of his mother who died of cancer

Ira Khan, singer Selena Gomes and the cast of 13 Reasons Why all don semicolon tattoos

Singer Lady Gaga’s unity tattoo on her shoulder is in solidarity with those who faced sexual abuse

Janhvi Kapoor got her mother Sridevi’s loving words tattooed on her wrist

