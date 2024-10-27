I was wary about being part of Bhool Bhulaiya 2: says Vidya Balan

At an event ahead of the release of her movie Bhool Bhulaiya 3, actress Vidya Balan revealed that she was not part of the second installment of the franchise because she did not want to take the risk. “After doing Bhool Bhulaiya 1, which had given me so much, I felt BB2 mein kuch gadbad na kar dun...phir sab paani phir jayega. (After BB1 became such a big hit, I was wary that if I took any wrong step in BB2, everything would go in vain). I did not want to take any risk. When I was narrated BB3 script, I loved it tremendously and here I am. It is also a dream come true and a life-time opportunity sharing screen space and matching dancing steps with Madhuri Dixit.”

Balan starred with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, playing the role of Avni/Manjulika. Fifteen years later, its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was released. It was a huge hit in box office.

She was all praises for co-star Kartik Aaryan. “I loved watching Kartik in his film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He is very charming and he is getting better with every film. He is working very hard not only on screen while performing scenes but is also involved in promotions sincerely. I asked him, ‘Tum kya sote nahi ho?’ (Don’t you ever sleep?) He is a huge support.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is clashing with, Singham Again on November 1. The latter has a star cast which includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others.