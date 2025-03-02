‘I was thrilled to play Nirala Baba’





After Animal, you’ve become the most sought-after actor, isn’t it?



Yes, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created a different world for me. The character I was given was not only challenging but has loads of potential. It was out of my comfort zone. I’m also full of gratitude to director Prakash Jha for my role as Nirala Baba in Ek Badnaam Aashram. Things happened only because of Prakash Jha.



The first time I met him, I was busy dubbing at B.R. Studios for my film Gupt. After many years, when we met again, he told me "Mujhe tumhare saath film karni hai." It still didn't happen. But after a few more years I received a call for Aashram. I heard the story. I was thrilled. Prakash ji said "Just believe in yourself and be the Baba." The rest is history.



I was trying to change my image when I got a call for this web series. I was excited. As actors, we face rejections so when I got to play character, I was worried how I would do it. What would my family say? On reaching home, I discussed it with my wife. She knew I was looking for work. She gave me the go ahead, and that boosted my thought process, and here I am.



Are you in demand in the South film industry?



I don’t want to do the same kind of grey shades and negative roles…mazaa nahi aa raha hai. I am open to doing films that will have interesting and appealing stories and characters that will motivate me to be on the set every day.



