Dietary Triggers And Skin Woes

For millions of Indians, persistent skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, acne, and chronic hives have long been treated with topical creams, steroids, and home remedies. But what if these conditions were not merely surface-level problems but signs of deeper internal imbalances? A growing body of research suggests that dietary triggers—dairy, gluten, and refined sugars—may be critical in worsening these conditions.

Despite increasing awareness, many Indians remain reluctant to acknowledge food intolerances, particularly lactose and gluten sensitivity, as potential causes of their ailments. This skepticism stems from a deep-rooted cultural attachment to foods like wheat-based rotis and dairy-rich diets, which have been staple elements in Indian cuisine for centuries.

Diet & Skin Link

Karishmma Chawla, a Functional Medicine & Lifestyle Educator, explains, “Food is the most intimate part of our body. It touches every lining and cell inch by inch. The quality of your food determines the quality of your blood, gut lining, and cells. How can your skin and hair be any different? They are mere reflections of your insides.”

Emerging research in gut health supports this perspective. Many chronic skin conditions are now linked to a phenomenon known as “leaky gut,” where the intestinal lining becomes permeable, allowing undigested food particles and toxins to enter the bloodstream. This can trigger immune reactions that manifest as skin issues. Chawla elaborates, “When you have damaged skin or hair, it stems from the gut. If your gut isn’t filtering food properly, it leads to food allergies and sensitivities, which in turn show up as breakouts, inflammation, and even hair thinning.”

Real-Life Transformation

For many people struggling with persistent skin conditions, dietary changes have been life-changing. Anjali Mehra (28) from Mumbai battled severe eczema for years. “I tried everything—medicated creams, homeopathy, and Ayurveda, but nothing gave me lasting relief. I would get temporary improvements, but the flare-ups always returned,” she shares. Anjali made dietary changes. She eliminated dairy, gluten, and processed sugars for three months. “The results were unbelievable. My skin inflammation reduced significantly, and my digestion also improved. I never realized how much food was affecting my body until I cut these triggers out.” People with chronic skin and gut issues report significant improvements after adopting an elimination diet.

Make The Shift

Chawla emphasizes the importance of addressing gut health to heal skin issues. “When your stomach has low acid, it fails to break down food properly. This creates an environment where bad bacteria and fungi thrive, leading to gut dysbiosis. Think of it as a grand party for harmful bacteria inside your gut, with after-party effects like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, acne, and chronic hives,” she explains.

The idea that gut health influences skin conditions is gaining traction in medical circles. Many dermatologists and nutritionists now advocate for holistic approaches, encouraging patients to look beyond topical treatments and focus on dietary changes.

Healing through food requires a strategic approach. Chawla recommends an elimination diet as a first step: “One should opt for removing foods that don’t align with their gut, like gluten, dairy, soy, processed foods, fried foods, sugar, and other gut irritants.”

Fresh Perspective

Many people still view dietary restrictions as extreme or unnecessary. However, as more individuals experience dramatic improvements in their health through dietary changes, the conversation around food intolerances is slowly shifting.

Skin issues like eczema, psoriasis, acne, etc and gut issues like acidity, bloating, flatulence, etc can be multifactorial. While dietary intolerances can worsen these issues, they may not necessarily be the primary cause always. Kamna Desai, a renowned clinical dietician, says that people do not develop food intolerances abruptly. “If a person has been having dairy and wheat all their life since birth, it is highly unlikely that the person will suddenly develop intolerance towards it. It could be either because the same food is now consumed in adulterated form or genetically modified,” she says. In some cases, it could be due to the decline of enzymes (required to digest the food) over some time. It is best to get the food panel test for intolerance. This will help us understand if the particular food needs to be eliminated or supplemental enzymes have to be administered depending on the case.

As more research emerges and personal success stories continue to surface, it is becoming increasingly clear that the answer to many chronic skin and gut issues may not lie in a tube of cream or a bottle of medicine, but rather on our plates.

Gut-Nourishing items

• Fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and homemade yogurt (for those who can tolerate dairy).

• Bone broth, which helps repair the gut lining.

• Anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, and leafy greens.

• Healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, and seeds.

When you have damaged skin or hair, it stems from the gut." — Karishmma Chawla, Functional Medicine & Lifestyle Educator