Where Art Meets Craftsmanship: de Gournay’s Hyderabad Gallery

In conversation with Renu Chainani, Marketing & PR Head for de Gournay India.

de Gournay’s debut in Hyderabad unfolds through a collaboration with The Charcoal Project’s retail gallery opening in Hyderabad by Sussanne Khan. Designed by Gauri Khan, the British heritage brand brings its bespoke craftsmanship and designs to Hyderabad.

Sussanne Khan’s creative vision and Gauri Khan’s design expertise blend seamlessly with de Gournay’s timeless artistry



What inspired de Gournay's expansion into India, and how do you see the brand's heritage craftsmanship resonating with Indian design sensibilities? de Gournay’s expansion into India is deeply rooted in its admiration for the country’s artistic heritage and craftsmanship. Claude Cecil Gurney, the brand’s founder, has a long-standing appreciation for Indian art and culture, which is reflected in de Gournay’s work. In fact, the brand has actively employed skilled Indian artisans to hand-paint and hand-embroider many of its intricate wallcoverings, ensuring that traditional craftsmanship remains at the heart of its creations. India’s cultural relevance to wall coverings, particularly in relation to de Gournay, is undeniable. Historically and even today, Indian interiors have embraced a maximalist aesthetic - rich in detail, color, and storytelling - qualities that de Gournay embodies in its designs. India is a country that celebrates vibrant artistry, and de Gournay’s wallpapers seamlessly complement this love for bold, expressive, and highly detailed interiors. By entering the Indian market, de Gournay is not only expanding its global presence but also deepening its connection with a culture that has long valued handcrafted luxury. The synergy between India’s artistic legacy and de Gournay’s heritage craftsmanship makes this expansion a natural and meaningful evolution for the brand.











Can you elaborate on the collaborative vision behind de Gournay's partnership with The Charcoal Project and Gauri Khan for the Hyderabad gallery?

de Gournay’s partnership with The Charcoal Project and Gauri Khan for the Hyderabad gallery is a testament to the brand’s commitment to artistic excellence and shared creative vision. This collaboration is built on mutual admiration for each other’s design sensibilities - both de Gournay and its partners, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan (The Charcoal Project), are known for their meticulous attention to detail and passion for artistry. de Gournay has long been synonymous with handcrafted, intricately detailed wallpapers that transform spaces into works of art, and this philosophy aligns seamlessly with Gauri Khan’s refined aesthetic and The Charcoal Project’s innovative approach to interiors. The Hyderabad gallery is a reflection of this synergy, bringing together traditional craftsmanship with contemporary luxury in a way that feels fresh and exciting.











What inspired the four evocative installations showcased in the Hyderabad gallery, and how do they reflect de Gournay's artistic vision?

The four evocative installations in the Hyderabad gallery each tell a unique story, reflecting de Gournay’s commitment to bespoke, artful design while resonating with diverse design sensibilities. For Sussanne Khan, one installation - ‘Rousseau’ was placed in a primary bedroom. Its whimsical portrayal of forest scenes and animals not only brightens the space but also creates a striking focal point, merging traditional artistry with a playful, contemporary twist. In the powder room, we introduced ‘Amazonia’, which reinterprets classic chinoiserie. Here, the installation interacts with bright green marble and other bespoke elements to modernize a traditional motif, showcasing how timeless design can be reinvented for a modern context. Gauri Khan’s approach offers a distinct perspective. Her de Gournay installation features River scenes of Bengal, integrated into a cut screen panel in a bedroom. This design nods to traditional Indian aesthetics while embracing minimalism and modernity, adding both dimension and a cultural narrative to the space.





How do you see global art, design, and interior trends evolving in the next few years, and how will de Gournay adapt to these changes? As a global leader in luxury wallcoverings, de Gournay has always evolved with design trends. With showrooms in London, Paris, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Beirut and upcoming locations in Shanghai and Mumbai, we see a growing shift towards textures and geometrics, where art becomes a layered experience. While de Gournay is known for its traditional Chinoiserie, we have expanded into contemporary Japanese and Korean designs, scenic wallpapers, and evolving gilded textures to align with modern tastes. Globally, design is embracing both ends of the spectrum - minimalist Wabi Sabi interiors and bold maximalism, where colour, pattern, and texture play a key role. There’s also a renewed appreciation for ‘Old is New’, bringing archival designs back into contemporary spaces. de Gournay continues to adapt, blending craftsmanship with innovation to stay ahead of these shifts.



