A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva reunite after 25 years

Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman and legendary choreographer-turned-actor-filmmaker Prabhudeva are coming together for a project, starring the latter, after almost 25 years. Both Rahman and Prabhudeva shared the news and a unique silhouette poster on their social media handles. The film is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Manoj N.S.

Rahman said, “A particular idea had been on my mind for quite some time, but I had set it aside. However, this project resurrected it and it captured my attention once again.”

“The film will make families laugh, sing and dance in joy, along the corridors of the theatres. There will be no blood, gore or violence in any form in it. We are confident it will be a landmark movie in Indian cinema history,” asserts Manoj.

The name of the lead actress remains under wraps, but an impressive supporting cast has been announced, including Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan.