AR Rahman compares The Goat Life to Lawrence of Arabia

Academy Award-winning music composer A.R. Rahman has compared actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life to the 1962 epic biographical drama, Lawrence of Arabia.

During the launch of the movie’s official website, Rahman said it would have a deep impact upon audiences.

“I am coming back to Malayalam cinema after Yoddha (1992). I did a small movie (Malayankunju) with Fahadh Faasil earlier. But this is truly a composer’s film, as there are so many emotions to convey through music. I feel honoured to work with Blessy, Benyamin, Prithviraj and the whole team. They have all given their soul to the movie. Looking at them reaffirms my faith in cinema,” Rahman said.

The film is based on the popular novel 2008 Aadujeevitham, penned by Benyamin. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy, the survival-adventure is scheduled to be released on March 28 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.