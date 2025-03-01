An Earful Of ‘Sound Bites’

Do you know that the food you eat can have either a positive or an adverse effect on your ear function? Auditory problems, especially hearing loss, are associated not only with prolonged exposure to loud sounds but are also dependent on one’s daily diet, as per certain studies. On the occasion of World Hearing Day (March 3), ENT experts state that for safeguarding one’s ears and keeping the hearing ability intact even in advanced age, be mindful of the foods that should be ticked or cross-marked from one’s diet plan.

Expert Speak

“Very few experts are aware of the correlation between ear health and diet. It is always loud noise, congenital issues and continuous speaking on cell phones, which have been blamed for hearing loss. But it is true that certain foods affect the auditory nerves and tiny hair cells in the inner ears that help one hear. Some foods can prevent infections, improve blood circulation and maintain fluid balance in the ear, while some other foods can do various damages in the long run,” says Dr B Shiva Prasad, chief audiologist and clinical cochlear implant specialist from Shravya Speech and Hearing Centre, Hyderabad and lists food items to avoid or minimize to maintain ear health.

Hear This

As per a long-term study undertaken by the US National Institute of Health and National Cancer Institute, published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2018, it was observed that a healthy and nutritious diet reduces the risk of ear problems, especially slowing down age-related hearing loss. The positively-impacting foods primarily included those containing essential vitamins, antioxidants, Omega 3 fatty acids and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc, folate etc.

LEND AN EAR

Risky Food

High salt intake and salty savouries: Can cause fluid retention in the body including the ears, resulting in swelling, high pressure, strain on the blood vessels, reduced blood flow and discomfort.

Trans fats in fried, oily and processed foods: Can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, impacting the normal blood flow to the ears.

Sugar, sweets, confectionaries: Can lead to inflammation thereby adversely affecting the ear function, including causing tinnitus.

Alcohol: Causes dehydration, thereby disturbing the fluid balance in the inner ear.

Seafoods containing mercury and vegetables containing pesticides: Can lead to hearing loss and other issues in the long run.

Allergy-causing foods: Foods like peanuts, soy, milk, eggs, seafood, can cause allergy in some individuals and lead to inflammation and fluid build-up in the ears.

Food Recommendation

Green leafy veggies (broccoli, spinach, cabbage): These contain vitamins C and K, potassium, magnesium, folic acid, which help to regulate the free radicals that can damage the sensitive tissues in the inner ear. Folic acid and other minerals also promote better cell growth and improve blood circulation.

Bananas: As per studies, magnesium promotes better blood supply to the ears and expands the blood vessels of the inner ear.

Oranges and citrus fruits: These contain Vitamin C and help check free radicals that cause age-related hearing loss and infections.

Dark chocolate: It is said to protect against infections and enhance cell growth, and its magnesium content promotes good circulation while the zinc increases immunity.

Whole grains: Help maintain the nerve function, protect the hair cells in the inner ear when exposed to loud noise. The magnesium content improves blood flow to the ears.

Garlic: It reduces ear inflammation and controls BP to promote better circulation and hearing.

Fish: Fish rich in Omega 3, Omega 6 and Vitamin D help improve coordination between the brain and ears. Vitamin D strengthens the bones, including that of the inner ear, and prevents otosclerosis (abnormal bone growth).

Milk and milk products: Contains a variety of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals like potassium, selenium, magnesium and zinc. These help to regulate the body fluids and cells, including the inner ear. The vitamins also boost body metabolism and facilitate the movement of oxygen.