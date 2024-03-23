A song-and-dance spectacle to remember

Kartik Aaryan’s entry song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is billed as the biggest song sequence so far, involving around a thousand dancers. It is choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya. The film’s creator Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee are leaving no stone unturned to make the sequel even more iconic than its predecessors. A massive set has been erected in Film City for a musical extravaganza.

A source close to the project tells us, “Rooh Baba’s entry scene in the film is one of Bollywood’s biggest song shoots to date. Kartik has been working on this for two weeks. His prep is flawless. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something they have never seen before. Audiences are in for a visual treat.”

Ganesh Acharya confirms the magnitude of the spectacle. “My song is huge. There are a thousand dancers. This is the first time I’m making Kartik Aaryan dance to such a big number. He is a good actor and a good dancer who picks up the steps very fast. For this entry scene, I must say Kartik has done a fantastic job.”

Asked whether he found the scene a Herculean task, he says, “I have been doing song-and-dance numbers for a while, I know my craft, and I am passionate about my work, so, frankly speaking, thousand dancers ke sath kam karna aur unhe iss gaane par dance karvana was easy for me. But I put in everything to film this scene in accordance with the intriguing story line. It was indeed a fulfilling experience.”

Ganesh was also all praise for director Anees Bazmee. “I worked earlier with Anees in Welcome, and we all know about his enthusiasm as a director. Joining hands with him again to do this dance song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was rejuvenating. It brought back old memories.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release.