As the vibrant festival of Navratri is on, celebrities and their traditional wear are taking the gram by storm. From elegant sarees to intricately designed lehengas, these stars are not just setting trends but also elevating the Navratri mood with their dazzling looks. Looking at some chic pink traditional wear by our favourite celebrities this Navratri



1. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt dazzles in this pink-hued lehenga that is easy breezy. The shimmery blouse is perfectly complemented with the floral skirt. This traditional look of Alia has our hearts and is one of the top bookmarked looks this festive season.







2. Kriti Sanon



Kriti Sanon’s shimmery lehenga is a must-try this Navratri. The look is absolutely striking and Kriti looks like a dream in these pictures. The intelligent choice of jewelry has caught our attention.







3. Nikhita Gandhi



Pop Sensation Nikhita aces this gorgeous pink lehenga. Adding her personal twist to it she wore a pair of chic sunglasses. We love the intricate work on the outfit and Nikhita looks absolutely stunning.







4. Ananya Birla



Fashion icon Ananya Birla never fails to make a statement every time she steps out. The singer in this perfect ethnic pink wear and the alluring emerald jewelry completes the look and is perfect this Navratri season.







5. Jahnvi Kapoor



Jahnvi Kapoor sets the Navratri mood right in this pink saree exuding the elegant vibe. From her makeup to her jewelry everything is perfect about her this particular traditional look lives in our hearts rent-free.







6. Kiara Advani

