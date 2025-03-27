Young RCB player opens Kohli's bag without permission, what happened next?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began the 2025 IPL season on a winning note after they chased down the 175-run target set by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opener on March 22.



Kohli's unbeaten 59* and Phil Salt's quick-fire 56 helped the franchise register a comfortable win.





Team members had some fun, indulging in activities after the match, where an unusual incident unfolded.

Swastik Chikara, a 19-year-old player, opened the bag of Virat Kohli without his consent, baffling team members. He took out the perfume from Kohli's bag and used it all over him.



Kohli, who was sitting there kept looking at him and asked how is it?



Narrating the incident, Rajat Patidar, RCB's new skipper expressed shock and said, Virat Bhai was right there. I was wondering what this guy is doing."