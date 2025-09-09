You Cannot Do Without Aggression on Field, Says Suryakumar

Dubai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said his side will not hold back on aggression in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India will play their opening Group A match of the T20 event on Wednesday against the UAE, which will be followed by the match against arch foes Pakistan on Sunday.

"Aggression (is) always there on field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win," Suryakumar said during the tournament-eve captains' press conference here when asked whether the players will dial down the aggression during the marquee clash.

Responding to the same question, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said, "If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don't give anyone any instructions."

Suryakumar said his team is in a good place after undergoing extensive practice sessions.

"We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It's will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup," he said.

UAE, coached by Indian coach Lalchand Rajput, will be the underdogs but Suryakumar did not want to underestimate the host side.

"They are playing exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in a (recent) tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup," he said.

Asked whether India would look to experiment in the opening game, Suryakumar replied in the negative.

"When you play a format you need to know how good is your preparation. Why mend something that isn't broken? If something has given us results why would we need to change that aspect separately," he said.