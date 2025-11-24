XLRI Organises One of Hyderabad’s Largest Corporate Running Events

Hyderabad: As part of its 75 years of excellence, XLRI has reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by organising one of the biggest corporate running events in Hyderabad — XL Runathon 2025. This milestone event also marks XLRI’s strategic expansion into South India with its upcoming world-class campus at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, further strengthening the institution’s bond with the Telugu region.

XL Runathon 2025 – Hyderabad Comes Together in a Celebration of Fitness & Purpose

The Hyderabad edition of XL Runathon 2025—featuring 10KM, 5KM and 2KM categories—concluded at Gachibowli Stadium with over 1500 runners participating across age groups despite unusually chilly November weather.

The run was flagged off by Dr. Hariharan, an XLRI alumnus (Batch of 1988) and veteran of 70+ international marathons, along with Mr Ranaveer Sinha (Global President - XLRI Alumni Association)

The proceeds of the run will support free education initiatives for underprivileged individuals, reinforcing XLRI’s mission of contributing meaningfully to society.

Mr. Ranaveer Sinha praised the energy of Hyderabad’s runners and leadership of Hyderabad Chapter of XLRI Alumni.

“The Hyderabad Chapter continues to set new standards in corporate engagement and public outreach. This is the highest participation we have witnessed across the ten Runathons conducted across the country since last year.”

He acknowledged the enthusiastic involvement of runners, sponsors, partners and organisers who made the event a grand success.

Strong Connect With Hyderabad – A High-Energy Chapter Setting New Benchmarks

Celebrating 75 Years of XLRI Leadership & Legacy

Established in 1949 in Jamshedpur by the Society of Jesuits, XLRI has been a pioneer in management education for over seven decades. As the institution celebrates its 75th anniversary, its focus on deeper engagement with the Telugu states has taken centre stage, highlighted by the development of its third campus at Amaravati.

XLRI’s New Campus at Amaravati – A Major Step Toward South India Expansion

With campuses at Jamshedpur and Jhajjar (NCR), XLRI is now expanding into South India with its 50-acre Amaravati campus.

“Land allocation by the Andhra Pradesh Government is complete, and we are excited to build a globally benchmarked management education hub in Amaravati,” said Fr. S. George, who sent his best wishes to motivate the organising team