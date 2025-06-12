WTC Final: South Africa Need to Come Out With More Intent on Day 2, Says Hayden

Following the conclusion of Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between Australia and South Africa, JioStar experts shared their insights on key performances and moments.



JioStar expert Matthew Hayden offered a session-by-session breakdown of Day 1:



“I’m not entirely convinced it was Australia’s day. South Africa won the first session, and Australia’s comeback in the final session—nine wickets in all—was surprising. The conditions were odd: cloudy for half the day and sunny for the other half. Batting should have been easier, but it wasn’t. I’d say maybe 80% in Australia’s favour, largely because of South Africa’s lack of intent. That started with Temba Bavuma. As a captain, it’s not just about bowling changes—it’s also about setting the tone with the bat. He showed little vigour, and that’s dangerous when facing three world-class fast bowlers in conditions that suit them. They need to come out with more intent on Day 2. Any signs of aggression—even those few boundaries late in the day—will help. But if they don’t, Australia will come into Day 2 as firm favourites.”

JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar assessed the balance of Day 1 of the match:



“Clearly, it was Australia's day. They were on the back foot during the first session when South Africa bowled brilliantly—just 66 runs and four wickets in two hours. Then came a fightback through the Smith–Webster partnership. South Africa tried to claw back, but by losing four wickets later, they handed the advantage back to Australia. With the amount of seam movement on this pitch, the scoreboard doesn’t reflect a par score. Australia is in a strong position.”

JioStar expert Dale Steyn reflected on Mitchell Starc’s impact with the ball:

“He's really quick through the air, and I certainly think he rushes a lot of batsmen. When you're a bit nervous and your feet aren't moving the way you want—just like Aiden Markram —he was caught in the crease, unsure whether to go forward or not. Starc had already gone past the bat a few times, maybe even beaten him on the inside edge once or twice. Then Rickelton decided he could hit it through the covers, and, the best Test bowlers in the world have this ability to pull their length back just slightly. A batter thinks he's got it covered, but then it kicks up, moves just a little more, finds the edge. That's what Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood have done so well over the years. But it’s also about big-match temperament. He’s done it before, he believes he can do it again—and when he does, it becomes a habit. He also builds a reputation. He gets the backing of his captain. We know how he's going to do it, and if you look at his wickets, they’re all very similar.”

JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar reviewed the dismissals of Mulder and Stubbs: “Mulder was playing within his limitations and attempted his first check-drive, having earlier just defended well. But Stubbs’ dismissal was a bit of a dampener. He’s a talented player but was again stuck on the crease. This wasn’t even the left-arm angle—Hazlewood’s length is well-known. There wasn’t much swing, but the lack of footwork stood out. When batters get caught on the crease, they invite the bowler and the ball to find the gap between bat and pad, which often results in bowled dismissals.”

JioStar expert Dale Steyn praised Kagiso Rabada’s impact:*“He got the ball to swing well. It started with Alex Carey playing a poor first-ball shot to Keshav Maharaj—he didn’t need to play that. There was a sweeper out too. His dismissal opened up an end, and then Rabada came in and did what he does best—picked up wickets. Jansen also found swing and attacked the stumps, much like Australia did later. Australia actually took a leaf out of South Africa’s book. Rabada, once he senses an opportunity, goes for the kill. He’s just a fantastic bowler. When he retires, we’ll truly be able to talk about his greatness, but on Day 1, he was outstanding.”

JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar emphasized a mindset shift for South Africa on Day 2:

“There’s a gap in skill sets, no doubt. Someone like Steve Smith—with over 10,000 Test runs—can switch tactics instantly, adjusting to fields and conditions. That confidence doesn’t come overnight. But if South Africa needs to do anything differently, it’s this: be more positive. When your approach is positive, your feet move better, and once your feet are in the right place, you control the ball better—whether scoring or defending. Steve Smith was exceptional—when conditions were tough, he pushed the pressure back on the bowlers. Also, someone like Ngidi had an off day and leaked runs. Australia’s bowlers didn’t offer any width. If South Africa want to score square, they must first find a way to create that width—and that comes with intent.”