WTC Final: Bavuma Reveals Australia's Sledging and How They Tackled It

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opened up on Australia's sledging and how him and Aiden Markram stuck their ground to take the Proteas to winning the World Test Championship, ending their 27-year old ICC trophy drought.

"Playing against Australia was a little different, they are vocal on the field and aggressive. Through their body language and skill. Of course the tag of us being chokers that came about this morning, one of their players through out that we could get all-out in less than 60 runs, I have definitely heard that."

“While we were batting we could hear the Aussies using that dreaded word -- choke.”

"The chatter from Aiden and I was, Aiden kept using the word "lock in", "lets not give them anything". We were hell bent on not giving away," Bavuma said during the post match conference.

Bavuma also reflected on his reaction after wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne smashed the winning runs to defeat Australia in the WTC Final by five wickets at Lord's on Saturday, according to a release from the ICC.