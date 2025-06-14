WTC Final: Aussies Won't Give Up, These 69 Runs Would Be South Africa's Hardest Test, Says Steyn

At the end of Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, South Africa is just 69 runs away from a historic win. JioStar experts Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, and Sanjay Bangar shared their insights on the day’s play and what lies ahead.





Speaking on Cricket Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Dale Steyn commented on South Africa’s push towards glory where they need only 69 runs to win: “This is what Test cricket is all about, as South Africa will be sitting in their dressing room and thinking - had they picked up those two wickets early morning in the 1st session of Day 3 or not bowled as many no-balls, this match would’ve been wrapped up already. But the rollercoaster of Test cricket means we’re back in Day 4 — while 69 runs may sound easy, Australia won’t go down without a fight. These 69 will be the hardest runs South Africa will ever have to earn. This Test has been sensational over three days.”

Matthew Hayden reflected on the resilience shown by South Africa’s batters, particularly Markram and Bavuma:* “What unfolded in Day 3 was superb batting. I’m not surprised — I said it earlier, when the sun shines at Lord's, it becomes a good batting surface. Even the Australian bowlers — Hazlewood, Starc — stuck it out for 100+ balls. The man of this Test right now has to be Aiden Markram and still going strong. Bavuma, despite a hamstring injury, has shown great intent. Their partnership of over 140 runs has been pivotal. If South Africa had to chase this total, it had to be close to perfect — and so far, it has been. There’s only 69 more runs to get. Given the way they’ve batted — with strike rates above 55, Markram even above 70 — this looks like a walk in the park. But Test cricket has a way of surprising you. The weather could change, but they’ve set it up brilliantly.”

Sanjay Bangar praised Aiden Markram’s temperament and shot selection during the innings:* “What stood out was his positive intent and exceptional footwork. He played the ball well — especially in the early stages — and as the pitch slowed and the ball got older, the way he punched off the back foot was delightful to watch. He was confidence personified, and there was excellent understanding with Bavuma at the other end — judging which runs Bavuma could complete and managing strike rotation smartly. Markram looked in total control. A fantastic innings at a critical stage.”

Dale Steyn further analyzed how conditions shifted on Day 3 and how South Africa capitalized it:* “The wicket definitely slowed down and flattened on Day 3. You could even see that when Hazlewood and Starc were batting — they made it look easy, rotating strike, finding ones and twos. Temba and Aiden did exactly what was needed — they put pressure on the bowlers when mistakes were made, whether short or overpitched deliveries. For the first time in this Test, we saw consistent scoring down the ground — something that was nearly impossible on Days 1 and 2 due to movement and edge threats. Day 3 was all about making hay while the sun was out — and the batters did exactly that.”

Steyn also analysed the unique partnership between the two batters (Markram and Bavuma):* “It’s a fantastic partnership, and one thing that’s often overlooked is the difference in their height. Temba is shorter than Markram, which forces bowlers to constantly adjust their lengths — going slightly fuller to Bavuma and pulling back to Markram. Around 75% of deliveries on this pitch have been bowled at that difficult 4.8m length, but this slight variation disrupts rhythm. It allowed them to drop and run, pick singles, and when the overpitched ball came, they put it away. They complement each other not just with the bat, but even in how they shape the bowlers' approach.”