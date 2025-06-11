WTC Final, AUS vs SA: Usman Khawaja Bags Unwanted Record After 20-Ball Innings

London: Australia left-hand batter Usman Khawaja registered an unfortunate record, becoming the Aussie with joint-third longest duck during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, in the World Test Championship final on Wednesday.

Khawaja was dismissed in the seventh over by Proteas right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada after playing 20 balls in his innings as he edged the ball to slips.

The other three openers on this list are David Warner (22 balls), Shaun Marsh (21 balls), and Sammy Jones (20 balls).

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions Australia under the gloomy sky at the venue in the WTC final.

After winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "We will have a bowl first, looking at the overhead conditions. Too late to change the team; we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. It is a massive final; it should be a spectacle out here."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was happy to bat and said during the time of the toss, "Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Prep wise it has been unreal, 15 guys working very hard for that title. You get used to it the more you are playing, we have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn't feel like any extra pressure. WE've been here before and we've won it. This week is all about enjoying the moment

Squads:

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cumminsic). Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.