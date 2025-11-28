WPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction, held on 27 November 2025, delivered high drama as all five franchises rebuilt their squads with fresh strategies. A total of 67 players were sold, with teams spending over ₹40 crore. The auction also showcased shifting priorities, as franchises focused more on multi-skilled all-rounders, young Indian talents, and squad balance. Amid the bidding battles, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) stood out with their calculated selections.

Gujarat Giants strengthen their line up: Gujarat Giants took a strong and balanced approach at the auction table. Their biggest move was securing New Zealand star Sophie Devine for ₹2 crore, marking one of the top overseas picks of the event. The team also added pace spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur for ₹60 lakh, boosting their fast-bowling attack.In a startegic decision Gujarat Giants used the Right-to-Match (RTM) card to bring back Bharti Fulmali for ₹70 lakh, ensuring stability in their middle order. Young Indian pacer Titas Sadhu, bought for ₹30 lakh, further strengthened the team’s domestic core. With a combination of experience and emerging talent, GG built a squad designed for long-term success.

RCB Add International Firepower and All-round Depth: Royal Challengers Bengaluru focused heavily on versatility. Their auction began with the acquisition of England fast bowler Lauren Bell for ₹90 lakh, adding significant pace and new-ball strength. RCB then picked up South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for ₹65 lakh, a player known for her consistency in both departments.The franchise also invested in India’s experienced spinner Radha Yadav for ₹65 lakh, strengthening their spin attack. Another important buy was Australian all-rounder Georgia Voll, secured for ₹60 lakh. To round off their all-rounder-heavy strategy, RCB added Pooja Vastrakar for around ₹85 lakh, giving the team an impactful, flexible middle-order and bowling option.

Top Buys & Auction Trends: The highest purchase of the day came from UP Warriorz, who bought Deepti Sharma for a massive ₹3.20 crore, making her the most expensive player of the WPL 2026 auction. The overall auction trends reflected a strong preference for all-rounders and domestic talent, with franchises focusing on flexibility rather than big names alone.

CONCLUSION: The WPL 2026 mega auction showcased the league’s growing competitiveness and evolving strategies. While Gujarat Giants combined experience with youthful promise, RCB focused on international quality and all-round depth. With marquee stars going unsold and new players stepping into the spotlight, the upcoming season promises fresh excitement and unpredictable action.

This article is authored by Akanksha sudham an intern at Deccan Chronicle.