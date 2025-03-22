Worst team ever: Fans slam LSG for 'unnecessary' video with David Miller
In a video posted by the franchise on Thursday, South African explosive batter David Miller was asked about his biggest heart breaks
As the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just hours away, a social media post by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is snowballing into a controversy.
In a video posted by the franchise on Thursday, South African explosive batter David Miller was asked about his biggest heart breaks. The left-handed batter was given some options to choose from the knockouts he's been part of - with national side and IPL sides -- GT vs CSK final 2023, PBKS vs KKR 2014, World Cup exit in 2021, World Cup exit in 2019, 2024 T20 World Cup final, SA vs AUS WC semis 2023, SA vs NZ semis 2025. "Enough of heartbreaks. Manifesting a trophy this season for our Miller," the video says at the end.
Fans disapproved of the video calling it "unnecessary." The video had garnered over 1.4 million views, with a large section of audience expressing displeasure.
"It was so uncomfortable to watch, I feel sorry for you @DavidMillerSA12. They counted his all failures in front of him and Miller is looking uncomfortable for sure," a user commented.
Meanwhile, the team looks strog with big names like Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. The Pant-led side will take on Delhi Capitals on March 24 to begin their IPL campaign this year.
