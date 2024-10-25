Worst shot of his career: Manjrekar on Kohli's dismissal

Team India former player and popular analyst Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday did not hold back after the dismissal of talisman batter Virat Kohli during the second test against New Zealand at Pune.

The team, initially reduced to 107/7 at lunch, collapsed quickly after the start of play for 156.

Fans and experts were hoping a high-class performance that would match his brilliant innings from the last game, where he scored an exceptional 71, were disappointed to see Virat walk back for just 1 run.

Breaching Kohli's defence a terrific yorker from Mitchell Santner had hit the middle stump devastating the star batter and the fans alike.

Not mincing any words, Manjrekar termed Kohli's shot as the "worst shot of his career."

Kohli came down on his knees to slog sweep a disciplined yorker that cost him the wicket.

"Oh dear! Virat will know himself that he has just played the worst shot of his career to get out. Got to feel for him…coz as always he came out with solid & honest intent," Manjrekar wrote in a post on 'X'.