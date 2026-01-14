World No.3 Antonsen Withdraws From India Open Due to "Extreme" Air Pollution in Delhi

New Delhi: World No.3 Anders Antonsen on Wednesday said he has withdrawn from the ongoing India Open due to "extreme" air pollution in the national capital and copped a USD 5,000 fine from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for his decision.

A four-time World Championships medallist, Antonsen's remarks came a day after fellow Dane Mia Blichfeldt criticised the playing conditions at the USD 950,000 event.

"Many are curious why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament," Antonsen wrote on his Instagram page.

The Danish shuttler also shared a screenshot of Delhi's Air Quality Index reading on Instagram, which showed the AQI at 348 and categorised the conditions as hazardous.

Delhi's air quality drops every year during winter due to varied reasons that include vehicular pollution, stubble burning and road dust. The city is often engulfed in a thick layer of smog that has been described as dangerous by doctors.



