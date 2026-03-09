World Cup Fight Brought Out My Best,Says Sanju Samson

India created history in the final in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title at home and lifting the trophy for the third time overall. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson, reflected on their comebacks and the emotions following India’s glorious title run.



Speaking on JioHotstar’s 'Haier Match Centre Live', India batter Ishan Kishan touched upon his journey of comeback to the Indian team:



"To be very honest, the moment I got out of the team, it was a long journey for me. Coming from domestic cricket, making it back to the team, playing this tournament and winning the championship, it's been a rollercoaster. I think we need to win more of these championships because these are the moments I will never forget in my life. I'm very happy, and so is the team, and we'll want to do it again and again."

On team backing Varun Chakaravarthy despite a dip in his form:



"We always believed that no matter what, he would come good. Even the best bowlers go for runs and that doesn't matter to us as a team. We have to believe in each other and Varun, the quality he showed throughout the tournament and even before the tournament, is a tremendous bowler. It's just about being in the right headspace and bowling the right balls. He did that over and over again and a few matches here and there, none of us mind. Every batter doesn't get runs on each and every day, it's the same thing with bowlers. He came out with good intent in the final and bowled with all his heart."

Speaking on JioHotstar’s 'Haier Match Centre Live', India bowler Varun Chakaravarthy expressed his emotions after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 title and what helped him keep going:



"Definitely among the top moments of my career, because it’s the World Cup. No team has won it back-to-back and no hosting nation has won it, so it has to rank among the best. It feels like my life has come full circle because when I started cricket at 26, it felt too late, but now I have just won a World Cup for the country and it feels surreal. There are two things. These are super batter-friendly wickets, so it was a little challenging for me, but on the other hand I was able to pick up wickets here and there, which was crucial from my side. Secondly, credit has to go to Surya and Gauti bhai, they never even had an iota of doubt that I wouldn't play in the final. They told me, 'Even if you go for 60 in four overs for the next 10 matches, you are going to play.'"

Speaking on JioHotstar’s 'Haier Match Centre Live', India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson elaborated on his emotions from sitting on the bench in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to winning the Player of the Tournament in the 2026 edition:



"It was in my mind, but when we were playing the World Cup in the West Indies a year and a half ago, I was thinking, visualising and practising to do something like this. But after the New Zealand series, I thought my dreams were shattered. I think God had his own plans and I'm so grateful. I was broken after the New Zealand series and I let myself feel that I was broken. I was absolutely not moving from my bed for four to five days. I couldn't bat. I was completely out of the system. I wasn't happy and I behaved like I wasn't happy. I let myself feel the emotions. So, I accepted the fact that I didn't use the opportunities I got. I was realistic with myself. I didn't fight those emotions and I didn't pretend to be confident. Once I accepted the fact, I could recover a bit quicker."

On how the comeback midway through the tournament unshackled him:



"I met Gauti bhai in the gym before the Zimbabwe game, and that's where he told me, 'Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.' I was 100 per cent ready. In my mind, I said, 'Yes, now let's do the talking, this is what I was waiting for.' But I would like to share something very honest, I don't like to compete with my teammates in the squad. Once we are together fighting for a cause, then I bring out my best. During the New Zealand series, it was always about, 'Will I be part of the team or not?' I never perform well when I am fighting for places. But when the opportunity came, we were together fighting for one goal, the World Cup, so I'm glad things worked out in the end."