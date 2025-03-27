World Cricketers Association calls for reducing BCCI's share in ICC revenue

London: The World Cricketers Association (WCA) has suggested to cut down BCCI revenue share from 38.5 percent to 10 percent.

A report submitted by WCA, found that 70 percent of the annual revenue is generated in just three months. The report proposed the establishment of a minimum and maximum distribution system for ICC revenues.

As an example it said, a minimum of 2 percent and a maximum of 10 percent revenue distribution for top 24 countries.

The WCA report also called for a new revenue model to combat the current financial dominance of India, England and Australia and modernisation of the ICC based on principles of "shared ownership, independence, and representation reflective of the whole sport".