Women's World Cup: No Handshake Policy for Women in Blue

New Delhi: Following the precedent set by the Indian men's cricket team during the Asia Cup in Dubai, Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will also not engage in customary handshakes with Pakistan players during their Women's World Cup clash in Colombo on October 5.

With Indo-Pak cricketing ties at their lowest ebb, tensions escalated further after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the winner's trophy to Suryakumar Yadav in Dubai.