Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India Play Out 1-1 Draw with Japan, Remain in Contention for Final

Hangzhou: India squandered an early lead to play out a 1-1 draw against Japan in their last Super 4s match to keep their hopes alive for a place in the final of the women's Asia Cup here on Saturday.

India made a strong start, with Beauty Dung Dung putting them ahead in the seventh minute with a field goal. But Japan hit back late, as Kobayakawa Shiho scored the equaliser just two minutes from the hooter.