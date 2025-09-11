Wolsburg Sign Free Agent Christian Eriksen on Two-Year Deal

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year contract after leaving Manchester United as a free agent in the close season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Eriksen made 310 appearances in the Premier League for United, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, while he has also played for Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in 2021. He returned to football after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device.

"We're getting a player who has seen and experienced everything at the highest level," Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said.

"His enormous experience, his quality on the pitch and his personality will be a valuable boost to our young players in particular."

Wolfsburg are sixth in the league and host Cologne on Saturday.