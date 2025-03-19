With Impact Player rule, you can play only 50-50 all-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday said now that the contentious Impact Player rule has been extended by three years, a cricketer has to be a pure all-rounder to find place in the starting eleven.

The rule allows a team to replace a player from their playing XI at a later stage of the match. The teams bring in a batting or bowling specialist as the situation demands.



The BCCI extended the rule to at least the 2027 edition despite reservations from leading Indian players, including Rohit Sharma who said the Impact Player strategy was holding back the development of Indian all-rounders with teams replacing them with an extra batter or bowler during the game.

"In the current scenario, it becomes difficult if you are not completely a 50-50 all-rounder to find your place. Going forward this can change or will change, we will have to see. But yes, definitely if you want to encourage more all-rounders they will need a fix spot for them to develop over the years," said Pandya during the season-opening media interaction.

Pandya will miss MI's opening game on Sunday due to one match suspension for over-rate related offences last year. Surya Kumar Yadav will lead the side.

Sitting next to him, head coach Mahela Jaywardene also had his say on the matter.

"It has given a different set of challenges. So we have to adapt and get better. My only concern at that time was that sometimes you have a pure all rounder and they have a specific role to play but the other all-rounders are taken out of the game because you can get a genuine bowler or batter, that is something we have to see in the long term," reckoned the Sri Lankan great.

Pandya upbeat about Mumbai Indians' revival after memorable 12 months

Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians last season was not the smoothest as the storied franchise finished last among 10 teams. He was also booed by the home fans. Considering their five IPL titles, Mumbai Indians have had a dry run since 2021.

The premier all-rounder said he will carry the confidence of winning two ICC titles with India over the past year.

"Playing for India has always been prideful. It has also been my number one priority, winning two trophies is very close to our hearts and that joy will carry forward to the IPL.

"Last four seasons have been dry for Mumbai Indians. This season we will approach the season with joyness and togetherness," said Pandya who linked up with his IPL team hours after winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Pandya believes that he is constantly evolving as a cricketer notwithstanding his "unshakeable" confidence.

Considering the rollercoaster last 12 months, his focus will be to help youngsters excel.

"My life has been about ups and downs. I have enjoyed the learning. It has taught me about sport as well as life over the years. It is a fresh year. Lot of things have changed. Every year there is .0 added. Hardik 3.0, if you want to call that, there will be passion, grit and challenges which I love.

"For me the crucial part is to make sure, if the challenges are thrown at boys how I can help them and add value."

On his own batting position, he added: "I like to play situations and entry points, specific batting number, it has gone from my cricketing journey."

Mumbai's core group remains intact despite the low returns over the past four seasons. Besides Pandya, the team has India captains in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah has also captained India.

Mahela stressed on the importance of maintaining the core group.

"We have relied on our core group for the all the titles we have won. Winning IPL is not easy. With the core group, we have added more experience (with Boult and Deepak Chahar coming in).

"Trent has been a big part in our success. Also, we have not won our first game since 2012, so there is a big challenge ahead of us.

"I had a good chat with Rohit on the season. With Bumrah and Hardik not starting, we will decide the combination when we get to Chennai."

Mumbai Indians play Chennai Super Kings in an away game on Sunday.