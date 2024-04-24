Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar as he turns 51

Hyderabad: Former team India captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar turned a year older as he celebrated his 51 birthday on Wednesday.





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wished the veteran and wrote on the microblogging site X, "664 international matches, 34,357 international runs, 201 international wickets, 2011 World Cup winner, The Only cricketer to score 100 international hundreds. Here's wishing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very Happy Birthday"



Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise to which Sachin acts as a mentor has also wished him on the special day and wrote on X, "To the man who made batting look cool and magical- happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar."

Many of his former team-mates including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina also sent their greetings to Sachin.

Many cricketing fans across the world have also wished their favorite player as #HappyBirthdaySachin topped the trending searches on X earlier in the day.