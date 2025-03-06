Winning IPL With RCB Would Be Perfect Finishing Touch To His Career: De Villiers on Kohli

In an exclusive series on JioHotstar called ‘Power Play’, TATA IPL experts AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Graeme Smith, Scott Styris, Aakash Chopra and others shared their thoughts on RCB’s performance last season and Virat Kohli’s batting approach during TATA IPL 2024

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar and sharing their views on Virat Kohli’s strike rate in TATA IPL 2024, the experts said:

Graeme Smith:

“The criticism surrounding Virat’s strike rate last season was completely unfair. He had single-handedly carried RCB’s batting line-up, which is a massive responsibility, especially when others around him weren’t delivering.”

AB de Villiers:

“The scrutiny over Virat’s strike rate was absolutely ridiculous. He had done exactly what his team needed from him. It’s all about the situation. When he has someone at the other end he trusts, you see him experiment and play with more freedom. But when that’s not the case, he stays true to his natural game—anchoring the innings when needed.”

Scott Styris:

“Kohli’s strike rate was never an issue during the power-play. The challenge came after that, where he needed to shift gears and be more aggressive.”

Shane Watson:

“He knew that if he doesn’t increase his scoring rate, if he doesn’t allow himself more freedom at the crease instead of playing it safe, he risks being left behind in the modern T20 game.”

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar and sharing their views on RCB’s management, Venkatesh Prasad said: “How a team is managed makes all the difference. Other teams are putting faith in local talent, so why isn’t RCB doing the same? Are they building a brand, or are they truly focused on winning the IPL? They need to get the best out of their players, which hasn’t happened so far.”

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar and sharing their views on Virat’s evolution, the experts said:

Aakash Chopra:

“Even at this stage of his career, he is still evolving—adapting, improvising, and pushing his limits. That’s what champions do.”

Mike Hesson:

“He’s now added the slog sweep during the middle overs, recognizing the need to accelerate and not just rely on rotating the strike.”

AB de Villiers:

“It’s great to see him stepping out of his comfort zone, trying new shots, and exploring different aspects of his game. He’s always had that ability in him. You can see how much it means to him. Winning the IPL with RCB would be the perfect finishing touch to his already phenomenal career. He was outstanding last season. His strike rate wasn’t the problem—he played exactly the role his team needed him to. Unlike someone like Fraser McGurk for Delhi Capitals, Virat had the responsibility of holding the innings together. He deserves full credit for playing a crucial role in RCB’s qualification.”

Robin Uthappa:

“For someone like Virat, growth is a natural part of his journey. It was never a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ he would integrate shots like the slog sweep into his game.”

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, and sharing their views on RCB’s last season and performance expectations, the experts said:

Brett Lee:

“Everyone wrote them off at the start, but I picked them to win. People laughed at me, but you saw how far they came.”

Aakash Chopra on RCB’s miraculous late-season run:

“At one point, their qualification chances were as good as zero. But from hope, belief was born. They fought their way back, and that reflected in their performances. Some seasons leave you wondering whether the glass was half full or half empty. At first, it felt empty—like there was no hope. But by the end, it was overflowing with emotions. They may not have won the trophy, but they’ll look back at this season with immense pride.”