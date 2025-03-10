Winning a tournament undefeated is a massive achievement: Rohit on Champions Trophy victory

After India’s triumphant victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, captain Rohit Sharma said that winning a tournament undefeated is a massive achievement.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar and commenting on going undefeated and winning the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma said: “We went undefeated despite losing all five tosses. Yet, we still won the trophy. Across the five matches we played, we didn't lose a single one. Winning a tournament without a single defeat is a massive achievement in itself, and it gives me immense satisfaction. To be honest, until we won the trophy, no one really thought about it. But after the victory, it hit us—we had gone through the entire tournament undefeated. That realization made it even more special. It's difficult to put into words how that feels right now. We have an incredibly solid team, and it’s a joy to play alongside such committed individuals. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities—what needs to be done and what must be avoided. Of course, emotions run high on the field. Sometimes, I get a bit carried away, but it’s all in the spirit of the game. The words exchanged on the ground aren’t meant to hurt anyone or show off—they are just an expression of our passion. We have played together for so long that we understand each other well. At the end of the day, our main goal is to win, and we are ready to do whatever it takes to achieve that. The boys have shown that throughout the tournament—they were prepared to give everything for the team."

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence and how the team overcame the challenge, Rohit Sharma said: "When we learned that Bumrah wouldn’t be available, we already had a sense that his recovery might not be in time for the Champions Trophy. Given the nature of his injury and the fact that he is a fast bowler with a long career ahead, we had to be cautious. While preparing for the England series and finalizing the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy, we had detailed discussions on how to fill the void left by Bumrah. It was always going to be a challenge, but having Mohammed Shami in the team was crucial. We needed to ensure he was at peak fitness because his record in ICC tournaments is exceptional. Looking back at past World Cups, Shami has consistently delivered outstanding performances in ICC events. So, when he played those two matches against England, we gained confidence that even in Bumrah’s absence, we had a strong alternative. Beyond Shami, we also had a lot of faith in Arshdeep and Harshit. During our planning, we clearly communicated our expectations to them, helping them understand their roles in the team. Another key factor was preparation. After the Australia tour, we had about 20-25 days before the tournament started. During that time, we closely monitored the ILT20 matches to study the pitches and playing conditions. We analyzed the type of bowlers required for those surfaces and used that information to shape our squad composition. All these elements combined helped us overcome the absence of Bumrah and still perform at our best."

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar on what changed after the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Loss, Rohit Sharma said: "We have discussed this extensively in the dressing room over the years. It was always unfortunate that we came so close to winning major tournaments but couldn’t cross the final hurdle. Looking back at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia, we made mistakes in that game—mistakes we hadn’t made in any of the previous matches. That cost us the final spot. The same happened in subsequent ICC tournaments—whether in 2016 or 2017. Sometimes, luck just wasn’t on our side. Even in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, we played brilliantly in the first nine matches, but in the final, we fell short. Before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, we had serious discussions about shifting our mindset. The focus was no longer on individual milestones—whether it was scoring a hundred or taking five wickets—because, in the end, if the team doesn’t win, those achievements don’t matter. I learned this the hard way in 2019. I scored five centuries in that World Cup, but what did it mean when we didn’t win the trophy? Those five hundreds are displayed in my home, but there’s no ICC World Cup trophy alongside them. Cricket is a team sport. The real satisfaction comes from winning championships, not just individual records. So, over the last few years, we have consciously changed our approach. We kept reinforcing this message within the team. Just like teaching a child at home—you have to keep repeating the lesson until they fully understand it. To succeed, everyone in the squad had to buy into this mindset. It wasn’t just about what I or someone else believed; the entire team needed to align with this philosophy. The credit goes to the players for embracing this new approach and making it a reality."

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar on how other teams should perceive India, Rohit Sharma said: "I don’t want to dictate how other teams should perceive us. The only thing I want is for them to never take us lightly. Even if we are five wickets down, we have the ability to fight back and turn the game around. Until the last ball of the match is bowled, our opponents should always feel the pressure of playing against us. Similarly, when we bowl, this team never gives up. That is the kind of legacy we want to create and leave behind. We take immense pride in being a clinical and well-organized team. Every player in our squad knows exactly what is expected of them and how to execute their role. When other teams watch us play, I want them to recognize our resilience and belief—the mindset that we can win from any situation."

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar on his future with team India, Rohit Sharma said: "Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn’t be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don’t want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won’t play in the 2027 World Cup. There’s no point in making such statements right now. Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time. I don’t like thinking too far into the future, and I haven’t done so in the past either. For now, I am enjoying my cricket and the time I spend with this team. I hope my teammates enjoy my presence as well. That’s all that matters at this point."