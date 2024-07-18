Will Rohit, Virat play ODI series against Sri Lanka?

Hyderabad: Captain Rohit Sharma is likely to play the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, claimed fresh reports brushing-off the old ones.

Earlier reports claimed that the seniors were given rest and will not be part of the Sri Lanka tour. It was also said that KL Rahul was to lead the Indian side for the series.

However, rubbing-off the claims, fresh reports now indicate that captain Rohit will lead the blues in the upcoming series as the series becomes key before the Champions Trophy next year. India will play just six ODIs in the run-up to the much awaited ICC event.

However, the new reports too maintained that other seniors like Kohli and Bumrah will enjoy their extended break after the T20 World Cup. While some reports suggest the extended break is only for the ace pacer and even Kohli will be part of the team.

The Sri Lanka tour also marks the beginning of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach.

Meanwhile, the discussion around India's next T20 captain also became a topic of interest with media reports claiming Suryakumar Yadav is being considered for the role and has an edge over Hardik Pandya. All the speculations will come to an end in a couple of days after the BCCI formally announces the squad.