Wife's Faith, Coach's Pride: Sri Lanka's New Hope Steps In

As Sri Lanka gears up for its two-Test series against Bangladesh, all eyes are not only on seasoned stalwarts but also on the six fresh faces called up to the squad—one of them being the spirited, ambidextrous all-rounder, Tharindu Rathnayake. For this 29-year-old, the call-up is not just a career milestone; it’s the culmination of years of quiet perseverance, family support, and a relentless passion for the game.



"I will be soon leaving for Galle to be with my husband," said his wife, Minushi Lakshani, her voice brimming with pride and gentle nerves as she spoke exclusively over telephone from Colombo. “I always try to motivate him. I’ll be happy if he makes it to the final eleven".

Minushi’s support echoes a sentiment many partners of athletes know well—standing firm behind the spotlight, cheering with unwavering faith. And if Tharindu’s story is anything to go by, that faith may soon be rewarded.

His cricketing roots trace back to St. Thomas's College, Mt. Lavinia, where he shone across age groups, from U-15 to U-19. His former coach, Dinesh Kumarsinghe, recalled him as a rare gem. "He was a very talented and aspiring boy of our institution... and his performance in the Rajiv Gandhi Trophy final against Bangladesh was eye-catching", Kumarsinghe noted, proudly recounting how the college team was chosen to represent at the junior national level—a singular honor.

A spinner who can bowl with both hands? A left-handed batter who doesn’t hesitate to go on the attack? Tharindu’s versatility is exactly the kind of edge selectors crave in modern Test cricket. Add to that a keen fielding instinct and you have a cricketer built for long-format challenges.

While team decisions for Galle remain under wraps, the atmosphere around the squad is already tinged with nostalgia and anticipation. Angelo Mathews, one of Sri Lanka's finest, is set to bow out in front of a home crowd—with family in the stands and mementos from the Sri Lanka Cricket board in hand.

If Tharindu finds his name among the Final XI, it will be a match layered with symbolism: a veteran bidding farewell and a hopeful debutant taking his first steps. For now, a nation watches, a family prays, and a dream inches closer to becoming real.