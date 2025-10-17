Wiaan Mulder Aims for First SA20 Championship Title with Joburg Super Kings

Johannesburg: Wiaan Mulder is hoping to drive Joburg Super Kings to their first-ever SA20 championship title in Season 4.



JSK have qualified for the playoffs in all three seasons of the League, but have fallen short of reaching a maiden final on each occasion.





Mulder has experience of playing in the Season 2 SA20 final during his time with Durban’s Super Giants. It also coincided with the all-rounder’s best SA20 season thus far as he scored 297 runs at an average of 37.13 at a strike-rate of 157.14.

But the 27-year-old has now moved across to his hometown team as JSK’s marquee Season 4 auction signing for USD518K.





JSK coach Stephen Fleming identified Mulder in the hope of filling the invaluable seam-bowling allrounder role after juggling between the likes of Dayyaan Galiem, West Indian Romario Shepherd, Namibian Dawid Wiese and England imports George Garton and Lewis Gregory without much success the past three seasons.



“I'm most looking forward to Season 4, joining a new team. I think being involved with JSK has always been a little bit of a dream of mine. It's my home,” Mulder said. “It's where I played most of my cricket. It's the stadium I know the best. It's my favourite stadium in South Africa. The Bullring is my favourite stadium simply because of what it has in terms of history. There's been so many iconic matches at the Bullring. It's a really fast-paced pitch as well. So there's always an electric feeling when you're watching things happen quickly. And as a player playing there, you always have to be on top of your game. I can't wait to just perform and try to do my best to win some games and hopefully it's the start of JSK winning the trophy in the SA20 this year.”

Mulder is especially looking forward to a unique New Year’s Day clash at the Wanderers when JSK open their home Season 4 campaign against his former team, Durban’s Super Giants.



“This year with a match on New Year's Day, it's going to be an amazing event,” he said.



“Joburg fans are extremely loyal. Win or lose, they're there for you. And I think the JSK team has done relatively well over the last couple of seasons. So the fan base is growing and I'm sure they'll be out there supporting us.”