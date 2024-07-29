Why was Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen's first Paris Olympic win deleted?

Hyderabad: The Shocking announcement of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Sunday evening deleting Lakshya Sen's victory over Guatemalan player Kevin Cordon at the Paris Olympics 2024 had caused quite a stir, but why did they do it?

The Indian badminton player, who was playing his first Olympic game against Kevin Cordon had registered an easy win without even needing a decider.

Soon after the match, Cordon had decided to withdraw from Paris Olympics 2024 due to a left elbow injury.

However, the decision of the badminton governing body was taken in accordance with its rules. The BWF General competition regulations, rule no 16.2.5 states that, “If illness, injury, disqualification or other unavoidable hindrance prevents a Player/pair completing all the group matches, all the results of that Player/pair shall be deleted. Retiring during a match shall be considered to be not completing all group matches.”

With the match being deleted Lakshya Sen's points will also not be reflected.