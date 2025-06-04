Who Holds the Record For Most IPL Final Defeats?

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings on Tuesday night failed to fulfill the side's 18-year old dream, chasing a modest target of 191 on a batting-friendly surface, the Kings fell short of six runs.

However, it is only Punjab's second time returning home from a final without clinching the trophy.

Surprisingly, one of the most successful franchise of the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings lost tournament's final the most times.

Here's full list

1. CSK lost five finals, while winning the trophy the equal times

2. The newest champions, RCB have lost in the finals thrice

3. Last-season's runner-ups SRH also lost three finals

4. 2025 runner ups PBKS lost twice in the finals

Mumbai Indians (2010), Rising Pune Supergiants (2017), Delhi Capitals (2020), Rajasthan Royals (2022) and Gujarat Titans (2023) lost the finals once.

RCB winning the finals by 6 runs against Punjab Kings is at second (joint) in the list narrowest wins in IPL finals: