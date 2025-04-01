Which fans can beat this record? Loudest cheer for Rohit leaves broadcasters wondering

Rohit Sharma continued to be the crowd's favorite despite being in poor form for more than a while now.



The Mumbai Indians former skipper dispatched a full toss by Harshit Rana into the stands soon after his side opened chasing the modest 117-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday evening at Mumbai's Wankhade.

According to the official broadcasters Rohit Sharma's six received 129 dB loud cheers.

Rohit's power-packed loft over long-off, launching the cricket ball in the stands has garnered the loudest cheer from the crowds for this season yet.



In a social media post, Starsports wrote, "Hitman is the reason for the loudest Shor of the season." "Which team's fans can cheer past this shor record, this season?" they asked the fans.

Meanwhile, MI crushed defending champions KKR by eight wickets to finally post a win in the 2025 Indian Premier League.



Five-time champion Mumbai lost its first two games and turned its fortunes around thanks to debutant Ashwani Kumar, a left-arm pacer.

Kumar grabbed the best IPL bowling figures on debut — 4-24 — as Kolkata was routed for 116 runs in 16.2 overs.

Opener Ryan Rickelton then scored 62 not out off 41 balls to lead Mumbai to 121-2 in 12.5 overs with 7.1 overs to spare.

Kolkata suffered a second loss in three games.