Where Can You Buy RCB Champions T-Shirt?

New Indian Premier League champions -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru were seen donning a special tshirt for a photoshoot with the coveted trophy.

A plain red t-shirt with champions written on it was worn by RCB team members including talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

Early on Wednesday morning, RCB's official social media handles posted a picture of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma in the special tshirt along with the IPL trophy and captioned it, "Can't keep calm because we are the CHAMPIONS of #IPL2025!"

Can’t keep calm because we are the CHAMP1ONS of #IPL2025! 🤩



Get your special limited edition #RCBxPuma Champions t-shirt on RCB or Puma Website and App.

"Get your special limited edition #RCBxPUMA Champions t-shirt on RCB and Puma Website and App," it added.



The official special merchandise sold like hot cakes with Puma confirming they ran out of stock by afternoon.

However, Puma said it will soon be restocked. "Yes. PUMA x RCB Champions Tee will get restocked SOON. Stay tuned for further updates," the post read.

Yes. PUMA x RCB Champions Tee will get restocked SOON. ⭐️🔜



Stay tuned for further updates.

Many fans were left wondering where they can get their special edition tee's. Once the stock is back, they can shop online at Puma or RCB websites.

